JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.80 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.80 ($3.29) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.55 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

