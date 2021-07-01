Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 7,085,980 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

