iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

