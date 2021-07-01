The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Down 0.2%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.67. 10,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 38,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Music Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.85% of The Music Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

