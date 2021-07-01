The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

