Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €330.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €330.00 ($388.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €305.63 ($359.56).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €313.90 ($369.29) on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is €287.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

