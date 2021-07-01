Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 4,563 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,671,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after buying an additional 114,495 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after buying an additional 64,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

