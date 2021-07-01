Head to Head Analysis: Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) & Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Westlake Chemical Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $966.67 million 0.98 $66.17 million $1.88 14.32

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% Westlake Chemical Partners 6.46% 6.87% 4.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artius Acquisition and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Artius Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.04%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

