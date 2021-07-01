First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.33. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

