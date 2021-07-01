Short Interest in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Drops By 37.7%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 169,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TWCT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. TWC Tech Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWCT. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,958,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $22,140,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $16,124,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,795,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,906,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

