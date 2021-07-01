Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 44,639 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $47,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

