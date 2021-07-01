Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 226.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Sprout Social worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPT opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.96 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,697 shares of company stock worth $16,535,285. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

