Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 119,900 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Cato were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Cato by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Cato by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cato by 69.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cato alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of CATO opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.