Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

