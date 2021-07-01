Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 303 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 178,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $17,769,074.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,078,645 shares of company stock valued at $307,318,783. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Shares of DELL opened at $99.67 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

