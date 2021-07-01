Barclays PLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,906,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,271,842.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $840,271.84. Insiders sold 1,799,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

