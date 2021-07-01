Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Weis Markets worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Weis Markets by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Weis Markets by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

