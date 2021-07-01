Barclays PLC Purchases 154,487 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 201.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.47% of Tupperware Brands worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.