Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Director Sells $145,638.00 in Stock

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $612.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. Research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

