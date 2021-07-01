Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 44,098 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,175,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,537,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.19 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.