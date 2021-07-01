Jody Freeman Sells 3,334 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

