Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 171,858 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Cloudflare worth $55,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

