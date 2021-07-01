BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) & Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Head to Head Analysis

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

This table compares BWX Technologies and Capstone Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 12.94% 49.26% 12.99% Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -151.82% -17.31%

97.3% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BWX Technologies and Capstone Green Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $2.12 billion 2.60 $278.67 million $3.03 19.18 Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.26 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -4.50

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Green Energy. Capstone Green Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BWX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BWX Technologies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BWX Technologies and Capstone Green Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

BWX Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $71.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.45%. Given BWX Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Capstone Green Energy.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Capstone Green Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications. It also provides missile launch tubes for the United States Navy submarines; converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium; and receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials. Its Nuclear Services Group segment provides nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services for the United States government-owned facilities; develops technology for advanced nuclear power sources application; designs, engineers, licenses, and manufactures advance nuclear reactors; and inspects and services steam generators, heat exchangers, reactors, fuel handling systems, and balance of plants; and provides non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions, and nuclear fuel. Its Nuclear Power Group segment offers commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and containers; nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, and related services, as well as engineering and in-plant services for nuclear power plants; and medical radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. It also designs, manufactures, commissions, and services nuclear power generation equipment. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and offers after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.