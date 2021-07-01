Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Redfin worth $54,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $134,063.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $121,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,033 shares of company stock valued at $11,296,302. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,585.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

