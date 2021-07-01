Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Greif reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

GEF stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88. Greif has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.