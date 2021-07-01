Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 73,734 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of TC Energy worth $50,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

