Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $12.32 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

