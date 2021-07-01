Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,574,734 shares of company stock worth $95,634,920. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

