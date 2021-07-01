Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

