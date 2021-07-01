Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,653 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDU. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

