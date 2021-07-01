Amalgamated Bank Sells 219 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $154.17 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.52.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

