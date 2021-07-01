Amalgamated Bank Sells 404 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

