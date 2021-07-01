Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,057 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Richardson Electronics worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 million, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,500 in the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

