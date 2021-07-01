Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,871,000 after acquiring an additional 96,310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

