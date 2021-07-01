Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 362.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,441,622. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Boston Scientific by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.76 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

