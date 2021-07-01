$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.71. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.22. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

