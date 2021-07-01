Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $40,590,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 576.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

