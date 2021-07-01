Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 116,342 shares during the period.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.97.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $187.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.01. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.12 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

