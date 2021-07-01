Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Critical Contrast

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sotera Health and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health presently has a consensus price target of $32.15, indicating a potential upside of 32.69%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -28,079.71% N/A -698.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and BioRestorative Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.38 -$38.62 million $0.38 63.76 BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 239.16 -$11.27 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats BioRestorative Therapies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trials is a product formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate, which is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, New York.

