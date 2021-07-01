Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

