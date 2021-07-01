Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,961,000 after acquiring an additional 460,636 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

