Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.17. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.