Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 154,572 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 103,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,351. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

