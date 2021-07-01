Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,704,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

HLT opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

