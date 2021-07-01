Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,383 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after buying an additional 342,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000.

IYZ opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

