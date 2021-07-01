Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

