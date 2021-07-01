Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.05. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.