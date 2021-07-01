Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,566 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Truist upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PB opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

