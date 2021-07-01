Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

