Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 84,448 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,448 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CONE opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Mizuho upped their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

